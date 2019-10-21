Guitarist JESPER STRÖMBLAD Will Be Absent From Upcoming CYHRA Concerts - "He Is Still A Member, And Is With Us In Spirit At Every Show"

Former In Flames guitarist, Jesper Strömblad, will be sitting out upcoming Cyhra shows in support of the band's new album, No Halos In Hell, out on November 15 via Nuclear Blast.

A message from the band states: "As many of you already know, Jesper is taking some time away from touring, and our good friend Marcus Sunesson has been joining us on guitar. Some of you have seen Marcus perform with us, and you already know what an absolutely incredible player, and performer he is. We don’t want anyone to feel caught off guard about not seeing Jesper at the shows. Please know that he is still a member of Cyhra, and is with us in spirit at every show."

Cyhra recently released a lyric video for the song "Battle From Within", which can be seen below.

Says vocalist Jake E: "For over 10 years I pushed my feelings aside. I thought I was strong... but in reality I just kept digging that hole deeper and deeper. One day during the writing process of No Halos In Hell I was sitting by the piano, and while I was singing some gibberish to make up a vocal line for one of the songs, I felt something. And when I went back to listen to what I had just recorded, I realized that this was more than just gibberish to me. I guess it was my own mind that started to process things.

"My brother, Fredrik, was taken away from me and my family way too early. Just as so many other human beings who decide every year to leave this earth on their own initiative.

"When we discussed the video, I really didn't "just" wanna do another normal lyric video. My Fiancee came up with the brilliant idea to involve the fans. We contacted our fanbase through our social media platforms, and the response was truly beyond overwhelming. We got more participants that we could fit in! The subject was close to our fans hearts - and I am eternally grateful for their participation!

"My brother was strong, funny, and full of life and loved to work on his boat. This song is for people like my brother. I want them to hear this song before it's too late. We only have one life! And even if you sometimes feel as though life isn't worth fighting for, trust me, it is! When I look at my kids I can't stop thinking about what a fantastic uncle he would have been, and it hurts me that he was never able to meet them. I know how much they would have loved him.

"My parents lost a son. And me and my sister lost a brother. He is forever missed and loved as we keep fighting our battle from within."

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Cyhra has gone from being reminiscent of the duo's former bands to having a unique identity. In fact, No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box; coming out heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks that stay nailed to the brain for days, achieving maximum impact throughout. Fusing a relentless energy and heaviness the best way possible was Cyhra's main focus this time out. The addition of guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) as a full member has raised the creative process to a level where, according to Jake E, "Everyone is playing to the point of what is best for the song.” No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box: delivering tunes that are both heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks and musical ear-worms.

Produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by the band's very own Jake E, the album is filled with 12 live-oriented songs, ensuring maximum catchiness.

No Halos In Hell will be available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download on November 15. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can pre-order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Out Of My Life" video:

Cyhra have announced a European tour together with their new label mates Battle Beast that will kick off in Sweden on November 15th - tickets are already on sale. Catch the band live on one of the following dates:

November

15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken**

17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club**

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal**

21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand**

22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall**

23 - Herford, Germany - X**

24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

30 - London, UK - ULU Live

December

1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

6 - Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

8 - Augsburg - Kantine

9 - Jena - F-Haus

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

**w/ Brymir

(Photo - Linda Florin)