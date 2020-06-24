Guitarist JORDAN ZIFF Talks Working With RATT And MARTY FRIEDMAN, New Solo Album On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Ratt guitarist Jordan Ziff guests on the latest episode of the official Danko Jones podcast. Besides the usual lockdown talk, Jordan talks about being in Ratt, playing in Marty Friedman’s band, and his upcoming solo album.

Ziff, who also performs in ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman's solo band, recently spoke with Mark Strigl at Talking Metal. They discussed Ratt's current status as well as working with Friedman. Check out the interview below.

"We've all kind of been writing on our own," Ziff says regarding Ratt, "because we haven't really had a lot of time to get together and do some writing together. Come January, we have some time off, so we're all going to get together and write some stuff and put out a few singles. That's kind of what we're looking to do; not a full album, just do track-by-track. We don't need to sit and spend a million years trying to do a whole album when, at the end of the day, it's just like, 'Let's just write a good song, put it out, write another good song, put it out.' I feel like that's the best way to do it these days anyway... I have some song structures. I know Juan (Croucier / bass) does, I know Stephen (Pearcy / vocals) does. It's all about just getting in a room and seeing what totally clicks with all of us jamming together."