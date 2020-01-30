Guitarist KEE MARCELLO Might Consider Rejoining EUROPE, But Would Refuse To Play Their Recent Material - "That Wouldn't Work For Me"; Audio

Guitar legend Kee Marcello guests on Episode 12 of the 80's Glam Metalcast. He talks about his upcoming projects and his days in Easy Action and Europe.

Asked why he wasn't brought back into the Europe fold, Kee responds, "That's a good question. I mean, first we talked about doing a two-guitar version of the band, but that didn't happen, I don't know why. But the thing is also, I had an idea of how I wanted to not really care about what was happening in music around 2000, whatever it was, but to do "your" thing. I wanted to do those melodic songs again, and it didn't feel like anybody was into that, definitely not Joey Tempest. So, I think that's the major reason I'm not in the current lineup."

Does he still talk to his former Europe bandmates? "No, I really don't have any contact with Joey, but (drummer) Ian Haugland I meet all the time, because he works for a radio station, are you aware of this? He works for Classic Rock Radio in Stockholm, so every time I'm there I bump into him.

What if Europe called him up and said John Norum was out, and they wanted Kee back? What would he do? "NO. Well, it depends. The thing is, I would not be in if I had to play all the new albums they did since the reunion - that wouldn't work for me. But, if we were to do something new, Europe with me in it, I'd think about it."

Listen to the full interview below: