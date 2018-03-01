Guitarist LLOYD GRANT Talks METALLICA And Recording "Hit The Lights" - "There Wasn't Any Band That Was Doing Stuff Like That" (Audio)

On the latest episiode of The Ex Man Podcast, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid) speaks with Lloyd Grant, who played lead guitar on Metallica's first ever recording, about growing up in Jamaica, how he discovered rock music in Southern California, the effect of his family's religion, how he met Lars Ulrich and eventually got to play on the original recording of "Hit The Lights", why he ultimately turned down an offer to join Metallica, the story of his speed-metal band Defcon, what he was up to in the subsequent years, and how the Metallica 30th anniversary show ressurected his music career. Check out the interview below.

Grant: "'81-'82 is just about when we started playing. And one day I went over to Lars' apartment - his parents lived in Newport Beach. We go over there and he says, 'Hey, some guy (James Hetfield) sent me a tape.' He played it for me and it was 'Hit The Lights'. It was right in our alley; that's what we would like to do, and that started it. You listen to the compilation album (Metal Massacre I), there wasn't any band that was doing stuff like that."