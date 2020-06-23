Guitarist MARK MORTON Featured In Three New Video Trailers For LAMB OF GOD's New Self-Titled Album

Three new video trailer for Lamb Of God's new self-titled album, featuring guitarist Mark Morton, are available for streaming below:

A true collaboration between all members of the band, Lamb Of God’s eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual’s contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what Lamb Of God are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with Lamb Of God here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and Lamb Of God can in 2020.

Lamb Of God tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" (feat. Jamey Jasta)

"Routes" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Gears" video:

"Reality Bath" lyric video:

"Resurrection Man" lyric video:

"Poison Dream" lyric video:

"Bloodshot Eyes" lyric video:

"On The Hook" lyric video:

“Routes” visualizer:

"New Colossal Hate" lyric video:

"Checkmate" video:

"Memento Mori" video:

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)