Guitarist MARK TREMONTI Offering Masterclasses On Upcoming ALTER BRIDGE Tour Cycle

Grammy award winning guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti returns with a brand new curriculum this fall as Alter Bridge embarks on it's Walk The Sky tour cycle. Mark dives deep into songwriting and arrangements in this exclusive one-hour masterclass, performances and in-depth look at some of his most recognizable hits from Alter Bridge, Tremonti, and Creed. This is not just for guitar players, this is for all fans alike.

What you get:

- one hour group session

- Q&A with Mark

- on-stage live rig tour

- photo op with Mark

- soundcheck access

Go to this location for more details.

Alter Bridge have also confirmed their return to Europe for headline arena shows in November and December, accompanied by special guests Shinedown (all dates), Sevendust (UK dates only), and The Raven Age (all dates excluding UK).

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti enthuses, "We are honoured to be returning to with our friends in Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven Age this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Brent Smith, Shinedown frontman adds, "It is such a profound and distinct honour to be accompanying Alter Bridge on tour this November and December. We have such deep respect for them and their fans. When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to be able to tour with our friends in A.B. So come one, come ALL to the rock n’ roll event of the year, and let’s celebrate...TOGETHER!"

Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon concludes, "So excited to come back to the UK and to be with our brothers in Alter Bridge and Shinedown. It’s going to be an amazing run!"

Dates:

November

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hause Auensee

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo

26 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

2 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

4 - Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

9 - Paris, France - Olympia

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

14 - Nottingham, Engalnd - Motorpoint Arena

15 - Manchester, Engalnd - Arena

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro Arena

18 - Birmingham, Engalnd - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

21 - London, Engalnd - 02 Arena