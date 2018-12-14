Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks Solo Album And Support From ALICE COOPER - "He'll Do Anything In His Power"

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss recently guested on In The Vault With Shanda Golden. In the clip below, Strauss discusses her new solo album, Controlled Chaos, and the support she's received from Cooper and her peers.

Strauss: "Every step of the way, I'll get a supportive e-mail or a text from management and from the Coopers, just saying, 'Congratulations. We're very proud of you.' And Alice doesn't have to be like that with anybody. He has no reason to do anything except what's best for him, but the fact that he'll play our songs on his radio show, he'll support us… he'll do anything in his power. Anything that he can do to support us (the band members), he always has."

Strauss recently released Part 4 of the Road To Chaos video series, in support of Controlled Chaos. Watch all four segments below:

Nita's new solo album, Controlled Chaos, is out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

