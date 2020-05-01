Guitarist OSCAR DRONJAK Breaks Down No Sacrifice, No Victory Album In New Episode Of HAMMERFALL TV

Swedish heavy metal legion HammerFall have returned with the third episode of HammerFall TV. In this new edition, guitarist Oscar Dronjak breaks down their 2009 album No Sacrifice, No Victory.

In the second episode, Dronjak goes through the history of their 2000 album, Renegade.

Watch Episode #1 below:

HammerFall recently released a new version of their beautiful, energetic ballad, “Second To One”, featuring Noora Louhimo of Battle Beast. The original track was featured on HammerFall’s chart-breaking album Dominion, which was released in August 2019 via Napalm Records. Noora Louhimo’s bittersweet vocals compliment Joacim Cans’ equally multifaceted performance, making this duet a true musical highlight of the new year. Beautiful harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout the song and will light your way in dark times. The song preaches themes of trusting your instincts and following your own heart, as well as taking time for yourself.