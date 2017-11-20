Guitarist PHIL COLLEN - "We've Started The Next DEF LEPPARD Album"

"We’ve starting writing. We have three songs on the go," guitarist Phil Collen tells Classic Rock Revisted in regards to what's next for Def Leppard. "Rick Savage has one, a verse of that he sent me. I was messing around with some melodies for that, too, and Joe [Elliot] has this amazing idea and I have this one that’s kind of finished. I have melodies, a chorus and all the guitar parts. So we’ve started, officially, without even knowing it, the next Def Leppard album."

"Yeah, we’ve already started recording," Collen adds. "That takes a lot of the pressure off it. I never get writers’s block because I always stay busy. The great thing about music now is you can do it anytime with your computer. It’s going to be awesome. I don’t know when it’s going to come out. It’s going to come out in drips and drabs. We’ve already started the new Delta Deep studio album. The live album comes out in January and the studio album later."

If the new Def Leppard album is being recorded "in drips and drabs", Collen is asked if that will come in the form of smaller EPs or a bigger, full-length traditional studio album later on? "It’ll probably be a traditional album, but you never know," says Phil. "If someone says we need a new Def Leppard song, we’ll put it out. It’s great to have every option available."

