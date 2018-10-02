Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL On Decision To Leave MACHINE HEAD - "It's Simply Time For Me To Step Away And Do Something Else Musically"
October 2, 2018, 2 hours ago
It was announced last week that Machine Head's upcoming US tour will be the band's last with its current lineup, as guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain are leaving the band.
Phil Demmel has now commented on his decision to leave the band. He says: "Thanks to all who have reached out and offered such positive support. 15 years in MH is a long time let alone the almost 32 years since Robb and I first started playing music together. I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to be in this band and I’m proud of my contributions over that time. It’s simply time for me to step away and do something else musically.
"People naturally grow apart over time and it’s no one’s fault. It’s amazing and we’re so fortunate to have been able to it for so long. This last run will give us an opportunity to say goodbye as a group and have a sense of closure to an incredible run. I wish the MH camp and @alienhead65 well as we see what is next. I have so much left to express musically and pretty soon, I’m gonna need a jobber-job!!! Hoping you’ll all stick around for the next chapter. Much love and gratitude, PD."
A video with a statement from Robb Flynn can be seen below. He says: “I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I’ve got a lot of drive, but I’ve got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision.”Machine Head tour dates are listed below.
October
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
13 - Minot, ND - The Original
15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
27 - Columbus, OH - Newport
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
November
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
3 - Richmond, VA - National
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In
11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
17 - Austin, TX - Emos
18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X
21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst