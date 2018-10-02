Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL On Decision To Leave MACHINE HEAD - "It's Simply Time For Me To Step Away And Do Something Else Musically"

It was announced last week that Machine Head's upcoming US tour will be the band's last with its current lineup, as guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain are leaving the band.

Phil Demmel has now commented on his decision to leave the band. He says: "Thanks to all who have reached out and offered such positive support. 15 years in MH is a long time let alone the almost 32 years since Robb and I first started playing music together. I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to be in this band and I’m proud of my contributions over that time. It’s simply time for me to step away and do something else musically.

"People naturally grow apart over time and it’s no one’s fault. It’s amazing and we’re so fortunate to have been able to it for so long. This last run will give us an opportunity to say goodbye as a group and have a sense of closure to an incredible run. I wish the MH camp and @alienhead65 well as we see what is next. I have so much left to express musically and pretty soon, I’m gonna need a jobber-job!!! Hoping you’ll all stick around for the next chapter. Much love and gratitude, PD."



A video with a statement from Robb Flynn can be seen below. He says: “I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I’ve got a lot of drive, but I’ve got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision.” Machine Head tour dates are listed below.

October

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

13 - Minot, ND - The Original

15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

November

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland

3 - Richmond, VA - National

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In

11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emos

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X

21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst