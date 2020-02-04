Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Talks New BPMD Cover Project With With BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH, MIKE PORTNOY And MARK MENGHI (Video)

February 4, 2020, an hour ago

news phil demmel mike portnoy bobby "blitz" ellsworth mark menghi bpmd heavy metal

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head) recently spoke with Eric Blair for The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show. He discussed his new project with Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth, his departure from Machine Head, and his current status with Vio-lence. Check out the interview below.

On the new project

Phil: "It's called BPMD; so it's Bobby Blitz (vocals), Mike Portnoy (drums), Mark Menghi (bass) and Phil Demmel, BPMD. So, it's all cover tunes from the American bands in the '70s, it's called American Made. Like I said, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Gang, Aerosmith, Grand Funk Railroad, all these cover tunes that we kind of modernized and not really thrashed them up. We made kind-of metal versions of them and we think we found a label home and looking to put the record out here within probably at the end of the first quarter, maybe beginning of the second quarter, it depends, it's all up the in the air right now."



