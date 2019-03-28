Guitarist PLINI Posts Video Message For STEVE VAI's Upcoming Vai Academy 5.0

Guitar god Steve Vai has posted the following update:

"Very happy to announce that Plini will be joining us at Vai Academy 5.0!"

Vai previously posted the following message a few weeks back:

"I could not be more thrilled to have Devin Townsend at our camp this year! He will share production secrets that can crack open your sky. You can read more about Vai Academy 5.0 and register at VaiAcademy.com."

Register for Vai Academy 5.0 here.