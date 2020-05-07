Guitarist / Producer FRASER EDWARDS Gearing Up To Release New Album; First Single / Video "Stop Saying We Sound Like DRAGONFORCE" Available
May 7, 2020, 26 minutes ago
UK-based guitarist / producer Fraser Edwards will release new album, The Architect, on June 5th. The official video for the first single, "Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce", can be viewed below.
Tracklisting:
"The Architect"
"Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce"
"Warzone"
"The Death Zone"
"Ruination"
"Dio Volendo Lo Faro"
"Among The Stars"
"This World Can Be Ours"
"Sorrow Of The Lonliest Dragon"
"Crouching Comrades, Hidden Dragonforce"
"On My Own" (Bonus Track)
"Your Song" (Bonus Track)
Pre-order The Architect now at here.
The album features several guests, including Andrew Scott (King King, Paul Gilbert) on drums, Ricki Carnie (Ascension, Sharky Sharky) on vocals, Graeme McDonald (Rise with Honour) on vocals, Sergey Boykov (Vital Science) on keyboards and Dick Gilchrist (Ascension, Barque of Dante) on drums.
Fraser Edwards achieved international acclaim as one of the lead guitarists of British Power Metal band Ascension as well as being the guitarist and co-creator behind the children's rock band Sharky Sharky. In 2012 Fraser completed an honours degree in Popular Music at Edinburgh Napier Univeristy with guitar as principal study. As well as being extremely busy with his bands and as a music producer, Fraser has also played guitar for chart-toppers such as Janet Devlin and SHY & DRS amongst many others. Fraser has experience touring internationally, performing on TV and radio and working in recording studios all over the world with Grammy nominated and world renowned producers such as Andy La Roque (King Diamond, Falconer, Evergrey), Tim Debney (Lily Allen, Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden) and Tony Lindgren (Dragonforce, Marty Friedman, Angra).
If you've gotten this far, sing along as you watch the video... again:
We rode together upon the blackest winds forever
Over the mountains into the valley of the damned
But I can't seem to shake this feeling deep inside of me
Is it all true what people say
We just want to be like Sam and Herman Li
They're the heroes of our time
Fury of the Storm's a f*cking awesome song
But there is something you've got wrong
Stop saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?
They used to be my favorite band
All my life I dreamed that I could write a song as catchy too
So Sam would think that I was cool
We always thought that we were the soldiers of the wasteland
Kept holding on till we saw the dawn of a new world
Never before had we felt such a cold black winter night
between the fire or the flames
We just want to be like Sam and Herman Li
They're the heroes of our time
Body breakdown is a f*cking awesome song
but there is something you've got wrong
Stop saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?
They used to be my favorite band
All my life I dreamed that I could write a song as catchy too
So Sam would think that I was cool
Keep saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?
They'll always be my favorite band
I just want to write the songs that make the people sing along
And prove that all you cunts are wrong