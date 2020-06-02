Guitarist / Producer FRASER EDWARDS Releases Official Video For New "Warzone" Single

UK-based guitarist / producer Fraser Edwards will release new album, The Architect, on June 5th. The official video for the new single "Warzone" can be viewed below.

Edwards: "After the massive success of our first single, 'Stop Saying We Sound Like DragonForce', we felt the need to follow up with something even crazier. Unfortunately, not being able to meet up with each other has made that difficult but it was a great opportunity to get creative and do something in the genre of a 'quarantine video.' We had a load of fun making this video to the extent that we actually went TOO wacky and had to scale it back a bit! Hopefully people find 'Warzone' to be a load of banter and who knows, maybe it will even put a smile on your face!"

Tracklisting:

"The Architect"

"Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce"

"Warzone"

"The Death Zone"

"Ruination"

"Dio Volendo Lo Faro"

"Among The Stars"

"This World Can Be Ours"

"Sorrow Of The Lonliest Dragon"

"Crouching Comrades, Hidden Dragonforce"

"On My Own" (Bonus Track)

"Your Song" (Bonus Track)

Pre-order The Architect now at here.

The album features several guests, including Andrew Scott (King King, Paul Gilbert) on drums, Ricki Carnie (Ascension, Sharky Sharky) on vocals, Graeme McDonald (Rise with Honour) on vocals, Sergey Boykov (Vital Science) on keyboards and Dick Gilchrist (Ascension, Barque of Dante) on drums.

Fraser Edwards achieved international acclaim as one of the lead guitarists of British Power Metal band Ascension as well as being the guitarist and co-creator behind the children's rock band Sharky Sharky. In 2012 Fraser completed an honours degree in Popular Music at Edinburgh Napier Univeristy with guitar as principal study. As well as being extremely busy with his bands and as a music producer, Fraser has also played guitar for chart-toppers such as Janet Devlin and SHY & DRS amongst many others. Fraser has experience touring internationally, performing on TV and radio and working in recording studios all over the world with Grammy nominated and world renowned producers such as Andy La Roque (King Diamond, Falconer, Evergrey), Tim Debney (Lily Allen, Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden) and Tony Lindgren (Dragonforce, Marty Friedman, Angra).