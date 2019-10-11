Guitarist / Producer SOREN ANDERSEN Releases New Solo Instrumental Album Today; CD And Vinyl LP Versions Available

Danish guitarist Soren Andersen, widely known as Glenn Hughes' guitar player but also a reputed producer, releases his new solo album Guilty Pleasures today (October 11th). Guilty Pleasures is an instrumental album oriented to... well, to the guitar. But it's so much more than that.

“This kind of album has been a dream of mine since I sat in math class and drew pictures of Marshall stacks in my school books when I was 14-15 years old", the Danish musician/producer comments. "The songs have just added up over the last 30 years and this is the right time for me to finally fulfil this lifelong dream”.

“I have learned that I’ve made a bit of a name for myself around the world and I’ve have often been asked for my own records especially after my performances with Glenn Hughes. I know I’m not in the same league technically as Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, and stylistically it’s way more inspired by 80s movie soundtracks, where I first fell in love with the lead melodies being played on the guitar as opposed to being a lead vocal line. But I promise I will deliver my 26 favorite tricks on the album”, says Soren Andersen with a smile and his typically relaxed mood.

The album features guest appearances from among others Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza and fellow Dane Ida Nielsen (Prince).

Guilty Pleasures is out today in CD, vinyl LP (mint green) and digital formats. It can be ordered via the links below:

The tracklist is as follows:

"City Of Angels"

"Agent Wells"

"The Kid"

"Satori"

"Skybar"

"Bad Weather"

"Beirut"

"Bird Feeder"

"1983"

"Bipolar"



Andersen recently premiered his new single, “Skybar", through BraveWords

Andersen on the video:

"This is my celebration of the mid ‘80s to the max! Miami Vice, Axel F, Top Gun and so on... It's time to put pink gel in the hair and tighten those hightops. Featuring Ida Nielsen on bass (Prince) and Marcus Linnet on electric Simmons drums. I invited Marcus to lay down some drum fills on the track because of his work with Anne Linnet & Marquis De Sade. The story goes that Anne imported the first set of Simmons drums to Denmark back in the early ‘80s, and yes: We used the original pads and drum machine for the recordings of Skybar. Ida and I have a long history of different work over the last 10 years, so it was obvious to invite her on board for this song, and she said yes! Ida took this track to next level and I decided to name the song after her. We did a show together 2 years ago on a rooftop bar in Los Angeles, so in my love and respect for her, I named the track: ‘Skybar’!"

You might know Soren Andersen for his 10 year long relationship as the guitarist for Glenn Hughes (ex-Deep Purple), but the 45 year old Dane is much more.

Producer, co-owner of famed Medley Studios in Copenhagen, ambassador for world class equipment like TC Electronic, Yamaha Guitars and Line 6 and of course playing the six strings with a bunch of other great musicians.

These include Mike Tramp (ex-White Lion), Marco Mendoza and Tommy Aldridge (ex-Whitesnake / Thin Lizzy), Joe Lynn Turner (ex-Rainbow), Pretty Maids, The Dead Daisies, The Answer, Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Eric Martin and Billy Sheehan (MR. Big), Artillery, Tygers Of Pan Tang, Phil Campbell (ex-Mötorhead), Electric Guitars, Jesper Binzer (D:A:D).

First single, “City Of Angels”: