Guitarist ROBYN FERGUSON To Release Falling Forward Album In May

A mere year since her dynamic debut solo release Alizarin, the South Africa-based prog rock extraordinaire Robyn Ferguson is back and ready to release her blistering sophomore release Falling Forward on Friday, May 1.

The last year has not been easy for Robyn and Falling Forward follows her mental, emotional and spiritual journey to rise above health challenges. Robyn states that "there were many challenges faced and some that are still being faced. I am happy to say that, despite all these battles and still having some nerve damage and paralysis in parts of my body, (like three of the five fingers on my left hand), the creation of this album has been so liberating and exciting. This past year has completely kicked me into a different frame of mind and I’ve found myself looking at the world through a different lens. This year has pushed and pulled me like no other and I hope that this record will bring hope to those who are facing their own battles and inner demons."

Once again this sophomore album is a complete solo undertaking and Robyn is grateful to Clinton Watts for his time, his skills and the efforts behind the mix and mastering of these songs.

Robyn also thanks each and every one for their support and affirms "This is just the beginning!”

Tracklisting:

“Gravity”

“Oxygen”

“Carbon”

“Cloud”

“Petrichor”

“The Fall”