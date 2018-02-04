Guitarist Rowan Robertson On DIO Hologram – “It Keeps Ronnie’s Memory Alive”

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to ex-Dio and DC4 guitarist Rowan Robertson and guitarist Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint, DC4) at the NAMM Show on January 26th. They spoke about a New Armored Saint album, new DC4 album and their thoughts on the Dio Hologram Tour.

Rowan Robertson was asked if he would release the unreleased, unheard Dio rehearsal tapes he owns:

"No (shaking his head with a Yes) there is two songs which were just done on a boom box in rehearsal and I just really would like to get permission from management, cause I don't want to get in trouble."

Robertson’s thoughts on the Dio Hologram tour:

“I think it's great, it keeps his memory alive and I don't see any problem with it at all."

Rowan Robertson was recruited to join the band Dio when he was only 17 years of age. The experience launched the young guitarist from obscurity to international fame nearly overnight. Robertson's first and only album with the band, Lock Up the Wolves, was released May 15th, 1990.