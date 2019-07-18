Guitarist SCOTT GORHAM Explains How THIN LIZZY's Distinctive Twin-Guitar Sound Was Born - "Really More Of An Accident Than Anything Else"; Audio

Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy guitarist, Scott Gorham, was recently interviewed by the Australian Rock Show podcast (audio below), ahead of the release of the fourth Black Star Riders album, Another State Of Grace.

Gorham was quizzed on how Thin Lizzy's twin-guitar harmony sound was born: "If I'm going to be totally honest the harmony guitar thing was really more of an accident than anything else. We were in the studio and I think Brian Robertson had gone out just to record a single line and the engineer had kind of a multi-second tape delay on his guitar. So when we heard it back it fed back on itself in harmony and of course he was going 'Oh my god I'm sorry'. Me and Phil (Lynott) went 'wait a minute, that sounds really great!'

"So I quickly learned the harmony to it - went out and did the harmony line, came back and listened to it and thought, 'you know that sounds really cool I've got another guitar line, now why don't we try that same thing on that line also', so it just kind of went from there.

"It wasn't like a premeditated kind of thought process that we were going through. It's just something that we heard - we really liked - it was a really cool way to present the guitars and all that, here was another thing the guitars could do and then it just kind of kept going and going and going until I actually read one day in the papers it actually said 'Thin Lizzy and that patented harmony guitar sound that they've got'. I thought 'wow we've got a sound - cool!' So then we just kept going with it you know - we just loved doing it."

Black Star Riders will release their new studio album, Another State Of Grace, on September 6 via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, the band discuss the new single, "Ain't The End Of The World":

The "Ain’t The End Of The World" single is accompanied by a sharp and unconventional animated video, which can be viewed below.

Frontman Ricky Warwick comments: "'Ain’t The End Of The World' is trademark Black Star Riders, showcasing the dual guitars of Christian Martucci and Scott Gorham perfectly. It’s a song of hope, positivity and seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel in a world of uncertainty.”

Another State Of Grace sees the band deliver another stunning collection of songs. The bands new members Chad Szeliga (drums) and Christian Martucci (lead guitar) further developing the band’s burgeoning reputation as one of the most essential contemporary rock acts. Recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California in February 2017, Another State Of Grace was produced & mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Uriah Heep).

Longtime supporter Joe Elliott, vocalist of Def Leppard says, “I’ve been an ardent supporter ever since they started their journey having moved away from being Thin Lizzy and becoming a legitimate band in their own right. For me, this is by far their best effort to date.”

Vocalist Ricky Warwick says, “This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record. The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I’m very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace'”

The album is available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited edition boxset and limited edition light green vinyl. Full album tracklistings for all formats below.

CD:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"

