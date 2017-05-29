Guitarist SIN QUIRIN - “As Big As MINISTRY Is, I Mean, We’re Not AEROSMITH”

Greece’s Rock Overdose has issued a new interview conducted with two-time Grammy nominated Ministry guitarist, Sin Quirin. An excerpt follows:

Rock Overdose: A lot of bands, these years, say that this is their last show and, after that, they do a reunion. Many people believe that this is for money. What do you say to the fans who think that Ministry do this for the money?

Sin Quirin: “Definitely not for money, I can tell you that. A hundred per cent guaranteed; it is not for money. The times the band has called it quits is for the reasons that I just talked about. And, for us coming back, - you know – it’s precisely for reasons that I just mentioned. It’s never been about money, because… As big as Ministry is, I mean, we’re not Aerosmith. You know… We’re not one of these bands that is making millions and millions of dollars and doing it for the money. We’re… When we come back and do it, it’s because it’s something that we wanna do.”

Rock Overdose: Well, you know that a lot of people believe that all the bands can live from music.

Sin Quirin: “Exactly! Well, see? That’s the big misconception that… I think people still think about that and they don’t realize that we don’t make any money selling records, because nobody is buying our records anymore. People steal our records even before they come out. So, it’s very tough for musicians to live off of doing music, and… especially new bands. I kinda feel bad for bands that are just starting out, because I don’t know how they’re gonna do it. It’s very difficult.”

Rock Overdose: How do you feel about people and fans that are stealing music? Even me… I don’t want to do this, but there is… so… a lot of new music that you want to hear and buy that you can’t afford to do this.

Sin Quirin: “It’s a very difficult thing for me to understand, simply because… I mean, the way I look at it is, if I wanted to go to somebody’s… If I were to hire someone to do some type of work, and I hire them and they do their work and I say, ‘OK! Well, thank you! I don’t think you should be paid for it’… And you spend time and do all this work… You know, taking the time and the effort and, for somebody else to determine that you shouldn’t be paid, - to me – it’s just not right. I just can’t wrap my head around that, you know? There’s tons of music that I listen to and I decide sometimes if I’m gonna buy it or not. If I’m not, if I don’t like it, I just don’t buy it. If I like it, I buy it. I just can’t understand, can’t wrap my head around someone else determining if they’re gonna steal something that I created or not.”

