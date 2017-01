Guitarist Stacey Blades (Let It Rawk, Ratt) has "decided to leave Angels In Vein. After ten months of little to no movement, it's time to move on as a musician, artist and songwriter. It just didn't make sense for me to stay. I wish Taz, Chris, Adam and Troy all the best with Angels In Vein."

Check out the Angels In Vein video for "Trip Of A Lifetime":