Guitarist STEVE STEVENS Looks Back On VINCE NEIL's Exposed Album - "I Think More People Appreciate The Record Now Than When It Was Released"

Episode #65 of The Chuck Shute Podcast, found below, features Billy Idol guitarist, who is also known for his work on Michael Jackson’s "Dirty Diana", his Grammy Award winning performance on "Top Gun Anthem", and his work with Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil on his 1993 solo album, Exposed.

Stevens discusses the new Billy Idol record with Butch Walker, a new solo record with guest vocalists, Kings Of Chaos, and his time working and tour with the Vince Neil Band.

Stevens on the Exposed album:

"I think more people appreciate the record now than when it was released, because this is right when grunge hit. The record companies, although they spent a lot of money on signing events and and promoting the record... record companies, by and large, they're looking for the next they want another Nirvana or Pearl Jam or this and that. And I remember, we were doing something and they said, 'Hey, you guys think about wearing flannel shirts?' I went up: 'You sign Vince Neil. The dude represents everything about Hollywood debauchery, that's what Mötley Crüe is about, and you want to wear a flannel shirt? This doesn't make sense.' So we toured with Van Halen, and that tour was already booked before we finished the record. So that was a big selling point for me to join. And once we finished that, it was very hard for even somebody who had an audience like Vince did. We started playing smaller venues and things like that, and the press was not about what we were doing. So I kind of said, 'I need to reassess what I'm doing.'"

"Look in Her Eyes"

"Sister of Pain"

"Can't Have Your Cake"

"Fine, Fine Wine"

"The Edge"

"Can't Change Me"

"Set Me Free" (Sweet cover)

"Living Is a Luxury"

"You're Invited (But Your Friend Can't Come)"

"Gettin' Hard"

"Forever"