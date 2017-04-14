Guitarist THOMAS McROCKLIN Looks Back On BAD4GOOD, Talks Return To Music With New Song "Storms"

Decibel Shower recently spoke with guitarist Thomas McRocklin, who rose to fame as young Steve Vai in the classic video "The Audience Is Listening", and went on to play in Bad4Good, a band formed by Vai in 1991. McRocklin has released a new song entitled "Storms"; check out the interview below.

DS: You've been away from the public eye for quite some time. Running a music shop in Newcastle, I believe. How therapeutic was that in helping you get back to relative normality after the whirlwind years of Rock 'N' Roll excess?

TMR: "It definitely helped, having a family, getting my own house, I didn't have a normal childhood, but I certainly had a normal adulthood, everything balanced out."

DS: But now you've taken the decision to dive back into the fray and you've just released you’re a brand new track, "Storms". First question, why now? What's made you decide that the time is right for new music from Thomas McRocklin?

TMR: "It all starts with the love and passion for the guitar. Fortunately that returned to me in a big way about a 10/11 months ago. Combining all my skills that I’ve picked up in the studio and my approach to making music I think it’s the perfect time to give people some new and fresh music to listen to. They've been asking me for long enough!"

DS: What can you tell us about "Storms", when was it written and why did you choose that piece to be your lead back into the music world?

TMR: "The reason 'Storms' came out first was because it was one of the riffs that I started to play around with first when I started playing again. It’s got a little of the electronic vibe coming through at times, it’s not an over the top guitar track so the groove comes first on it, also 'Storms' is one of my wife's favourite tracks. It's a bit of an earworm!"

