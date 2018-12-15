Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Talks End Of The Road Tour, Being A Member Of KISS - "I Never Looked Too Far Ahead"

KISS have announced their final tour ever, set for 2019, appropriately named End Of The Road. Guitarist Tommy Thayer recently spoke with HysteriaMag.com about the tour and living the rock star dream. Following is an excerpt from the story:

Thayer has the unique experience of covering all bases with the band–being a fan from the beginning, working for the band, then being in the band–he has a unique perspective that nobody else has. From having the best of both worlds, Thayer has become part of the shape of music that is not only universal, but spans generations–another mind-boggling reality for him.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes, it’s like, too good. That’s not to say I haven’t worked hard in my life–having diligence and perseverance is important– it’s worked for me. It has happened. It has to do with staying in the game. I never looked at it like 'I’m gonna be a big rock star, I’m gonna be in KISS.' I’ve heard some people tell their stories like that but I looked at it like, maybe I can have a garage band with my friends. I always focused on the things you might be able to receive in a few months. I never looked too far ahead.”

The passing of time and the accruement of success over said time is what baffles Thayer. Time is the ultimate constant, though. KISS march around those stages with heavy costumes, armour even, they command the stages, and if they were wearing jeans and t-shirts they might be able to reach their 90s doing this–but they don’t, so one would hope KISS have some failsafe against the ravages of age considering the tremendous amount of work over they’ll undertake in the next three years.

“That’s the thing, though,” begins Thayer, “None of us is going to be around forever – a band like KISS is different to the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney, even – KISS is a whole different animal. There’s physicality to it that has to be there and honestly, where Gene and Paul are at, they want to do this tour now while they still can do it in top form even though they’re not getting any younger either, but we can still go out and kick some ass, though! Who knows what could happen in a few years–the wheels could fall off. But in rock music all these bands we all love and grew up with, everybody’s getting old, so bands have to decide what they want to do.

KISS is timeless, the logo, the brand, the whole look, the imagery. That’ll always sustain itself. The thing that’s ending now for this band is being a touring band. I don’t think there’s any definitive plan."

After selling more than half a million tickets at their initial on sale, KISS announced the second leg of their final tour ever set for 2019, appropriately named End Of The Road. The initial tour announcement was made at Halloween and featured a first set of dates, some of which sold out instantly. The band announced today the second leg of the tour in North America starting this summer, produced by Live Nation, as well as new international markets being announced simultaneously. Tour itinerary detailed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 27th at 10 AM, local time through KISSOnline. KISS Army fan club pre-sales will begin Wednesday, November 28th at 9 AM local time. Head here for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Monday, December 3rd at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

Tour dates:

January

31 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

February

1 - Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake

27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad Cities

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

22 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

April

2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

August

6 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

8 - Charleston, NC - North Charleston Coliseum

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

21 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium

23 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September

1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

7 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

16 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)