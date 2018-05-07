Guitarist TREVOR PERES On New OBITUARY Beer - "It’s Done, We’ve Already Tasted A Couple Versions Of It"; Little Punk People Video Interview

Obituary played the fourth show of their North American tour at the sold-out Gramercy Theatre in New York on Saturday night. Not only did they sound incredible, but Little Punk People's Elliott Fullam had the chance to speak to founding guitarist Trevor Peres on location before their set. And they had a very excellent heavy metal hang!

In the interview, Trevor mentioned the new Obituary beer that's brewed by Cigar City in Tampa, Florida: “We’re still working on the packaging idea and the concept behind it. It’s done, we’ve already tasted a couple versions of it. So hopefully after this tour we’re gonna have meetings and get it canned, and get it done. And if it’s successful, that should hopefully be an ongoing beer.” Obituary previously had a limited run of a beer called Hopped In Half which was brewed by 3 Floyds Brewing Company.

When Elliott asked what Trevor would try to accomplish if he was president, he responded with the following: “I would try to accomplish… everybody to lighten the hell up in this planet. Everybody’s so uptight and gets offended by every fucking word people say, it’s stupid. I’m sick of it! I’m offended by everybody getting offended! (laughs) It really is, ya know? This whole PC crap… va funculo! Seriously, that would be my ultimate goal. For everybody to just shut the fuck up and get along and be cool. Ya know? Really, it’s stupid. It’s ridiculous.”

After Elliott mentioned that there should be more peace in this world, Trevor replied: “Yeah, peace… not PC. Hell, comedians can’t even be comedians anymore cuz everybody gets offended! Ya know what I mean? When I grew up comedians could poke fun at everyone and whatever… and people just take it the wrong way nowadays and ya can’t even make a joke, ya know?”

At the end of the interview, Elliott and Trevor had some fun with questions about dingleberries, vaginas, peace & love, and more: “Yeah… I’m a hippy. I’m pretty much a hippy. (laughs) An aggro-hippy!”

They also talked a bit about his feelings on Spotify, as well as some of his favourite metal and rock records. You can watch the full interview below:

Obituary perform at The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, May 8th. Find the band's tour schedule here. Info on VIP packages can be found here.