Guitarists NITA STRAUSS And JEN MAJURA Talk Top 3 IRON MAIDEN Versus AC/DC Riffs (Video)

Canadian producer and Spectre Sound Studios guru Glenn Fricker recently hosted a discussion with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss and Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura about the Top 3 Iron Maiden versus AC/DC riffs. Check it out below.

During an interview with Gear Gods, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss discussed her forthcoming solo album, Controlled Chaos. Check it out below.

Strauss: "It's been educational for me as a player writing this record, because it's like writing a really long guitar solo. Instead of just being four bars or eight bars, all of the sudden the whole song is a guitar solo. It's really challenging to come up with different stuff and not repeat your go-to licks. Because you can only play the same licks so many times. So it's been good, a good challenge."