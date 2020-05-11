GUNS N' ROSES - 2020 European Tour Officially Cancelled

Guns N' Roses have officially cancelled their spring/summer 2020 European tour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was scheduled to launch on May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal.

A message states: "Sadly, the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience, we will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon..."



Guns N' Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from "Sweet Child O' Mine" in a vivid, heartfelt picture book, set for release on September 1.

Follow a child's wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us - from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

With Jennifer Zivoin's evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O' Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.

Pre-order here.

