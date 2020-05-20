GUNS N’ ROSES – 2020 North American Tour Postponed

Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 North American tour has been postponed and is being rescheduled. The tour was set to begin July 4 in Milwaukee, WI and finish August 26 at Missoula, MT.

A message from the band reads: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.”

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options.”

“Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Postponed dates:

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium