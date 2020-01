GUNS N' ROSES Add Glasgow Date To 2020 European Tour Schedule

Guns N’ Roses have announced an addition summer date, on June 25 in Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Green. Tickets are on sale not to active Nightrain members, and will go on sale to the general public beginning January 31 at 9 AM, local time.

Guns N’ Roses European tour dates:

May

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo De Algés

23 - Seville, Spain - Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

29 - London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 - London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

6 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

12 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

14 - Berne, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

21 - Landgraaf, Holland - Pinkpop Festival

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Green

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park Concert Series