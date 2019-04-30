GUNS N' ROSES Among Headliners Confirmed For 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival

The lineup for the 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been announced, and Guns N' Roses (along with Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Robyn) have been confirmed as the festival headliners.

Guns N' Roses will perform on Friday, October 4 and Friday, October 11.

The 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival is scheduled for October 4-6 and October 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. For complete details and ticket info, head to aclfestival.com.

