GUNS N' ROSES And SNOOP DOGG Share Group Photos

In mid-January, Guns N' Roses confirmed Snoop Dogg as support for the band's January 31st show at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL on January 31st. G'N'R shared a photo of Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash with Snoop Dogg via Twitter after the show. Check it out below.

GNR x Snoop F'n Dogg 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LIDWdLc0Nm — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 1, 2020

The colour photo above was shared by Snoop Dogg via Instagram with the caption "New member of the group @gunsnroses."