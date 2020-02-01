GUNS N' ROSES And SNOOP DOGG Share Group Photos

In mid-January, Guns N' Roses confirmed Snoop Dogg as support for the band's January 31st show at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL on January 31st. G'N'R shared a photo of Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash with Snoop Dogg via Twitter after the show. Check it out below.

The colour photo above was shared by Snoop Dogg via Instagram with the caption "New member of the group @gunsnroses."



