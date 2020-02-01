GUNS N' ROSES And SNOOP DOGG Share Group Photos
February 1, 2020, an hour ago
In mid-January, Guns N' Roses confirmed Snoop Dogg as support for the band's January 31st show at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL on January 31st. G'N'R shared a photo of Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash with Snoop Dogg via Twitter after the show. Check it out below.
GNR x Snoop F'n Dogg 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LIDWdLc0Nm— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 1, 2020
The colour photo above was shared by Snoop Dogg via Instagram with the caption "New member of the group @gunsnroses."