GUNS N' ROSES Announce Asian Tour Dates For November 2018; Two Nights In Hong Kong, First Ever Show In The Philippines Confirmed

Guns N' Roses have posted an update on Facebook announcing plans to tour Asia in November 2018, which includes shows in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Abu Dhabi, two gigs in Hong Kong, and the band's first ever show in the Philippines.

Billboard is reporting that Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits collection, originally issued in March 2004, has returned to the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 19th).

Billboard: "Greatest Hits returns to the chart at No. 113 with a big 105 percent gain in equivalent album units earned. The set -- perhaps encouraged by the May 4 news of the band’s upcoming reissue of its 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction -- earned 6,000 units in the week ending May 10. That’s the album’s biggest week since the Jan. 6-dated list (No. 135 with 8,000 units)."