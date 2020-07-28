GUNS N' ROSES Announce New 2021 North American Tour Dates

"Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021," reads a statement from Guns N' Roses.

"The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout The US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year."

Guns N' Roses 2021 North American Tour Dates:

July

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

13 - Washington DC - Nationals Park

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

24 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washinigton Grizzly Stadium

16 - Denver, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California