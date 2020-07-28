GUNS N' ROSES Announce New 2021 North American Tour Dates
July 28, 2020, 25 minutes ago
"Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021," reads a statement from Guns N' Roses.
"The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout The US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year."
Guns N' Roses 2021 North American Tour Dates:
July
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
13 - Washington DC - Nationals Park
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
24 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August
3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
5 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
13 - Missoula, MT - Washinigton Grizzly Stadium
16 - Denver, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California