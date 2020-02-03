GUNS N' ROSES Announce North American Dates; Band To Dominate New Decade With Larger-Than-Life Global Stadium Tour
February 3, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Today, rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announce North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. In Canada, American Express Card Members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 PM, local time at ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress.
Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 PM, local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.
The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.
In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival
18 - San Jose, CR - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza
29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza
April
3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza
5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic
8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso
11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
May
20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges
23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion
6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium
12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks
14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse
17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport
21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green
27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium