GUNS N' ROSES Announce North American Dates; Band To Dominate New Decade With Larger-Than-Life Global Stadium Tour

Today, rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announce North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. In Canada, American Express Card Members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 PM, local time at ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 PM, local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival

18 - San Jose, CR - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos

27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza

29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza

April

3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza

5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic

8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso

11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

May

20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges

23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion

6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks

14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse

17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport

21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop

25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green

27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium