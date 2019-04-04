GUNS N' ROSES Announced As First Act For 2019 Louder Than Life Festival; Video

Guns N’ Roses, notorious for their larger-than-life, bombastic shows that engulf every fan, are the first act to be announced for the return of Louder Than Life. This year the festival will be headed to its new home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center on Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

This will mark the debut of the Guns N’ Roses lineup at the Louder Than Life festival and is the first appearance for the rock giants since performing in Hawaii in December 2018 in association with the Andy Irons Foundation. Sending fans into a frenzy since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, Guns N’ Roses has the number 2 highest grossing tour of all time, and has performed an astounding 150+ shows for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas and as part of festivals worldwide.

"There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock ‘n' roll. Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons,” says festival producer Danny Wimmer. “Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage."

The full Louder Than Life lineup will be announced on Monday, April 8, the same day as tickets go on sale at 9 AM, ET at the following price levels:

- 3-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $149.50 + fees

- 3-Day Mint Experience VIP: starting at $449.50 + fees

- 3-Day Top Shelf VIP: $1,399.50 + fees

- Single Day General Admission: starting at $69.50 + fees

- Single Day VIP: starting at $199.50 + fees

Visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com for full details.