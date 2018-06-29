GUNS N' ROSES - Appetite For Destruction 3D Vinyl Available For Pre-Order; Video Trailer

KnuckleBonz, Inc. has announced the upcoming summer release of Guns N’ Roses - Appetite For Destruction 3D Vinyl. 3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series.

The Guns N’ Roses Appetite for Destruction 3D Vinyl is now available for pre-order. This will ship this summer 2018. Officially licensed and released in a limited edition of only 1987, this unique 3D Vinyl statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back of the collectible.

Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl is 12″ (tall) x 12″ (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted. Only 1,987 are made.

Special Pre-Order Discount (limited time only): 10% off

Use Promo Code at check-out: appetite10

Product Specifications:

Hand-cast resin statue, weighing approximately 5 lbs.

