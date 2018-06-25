GUNS N' ROSES - Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded Extended Piece-By-Piece Unboxing Video Streaming

On June 29th, Guns N' Roses will reissue their 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction via Universal Music Group. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded box is the one true GN’R Holy Grail. The box includes the Super Deluxe Edition with 4 CDs featuring the album newly remastered for the first time ever; B-sides N’ EPs newly remastered; the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings; a Blu-ray Audio disc with the album, bonus tracks and music videos in brand new 5.1 surround sound along with the unearthed music video for “It’s So Easy” originally shot in 1989 but never finished; and a 96-page hardcover book showcasing unseen photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive and a wealth of memorabilia.

In addition, the Locked N’ Loaded box contains high quality collectables including seven 12-inch 180g audiophile vinyl discs, seven 7-inch singles on yellow vinyl, a dozen lithos newly visualizing each song on Appetite, 5 custom hand-made metal-cast band skull face rings, 5 hand-made metal-cast band skull face lapel pins, buttons, patches, replica concert tickets and gig flyers, 5 metal skull face and signature-stamped guitar picks, a turntable mat, wall posters, replica ‘85/’86 club days banner, a Robert Williams painting litho, never-before-seen band lithos, a numbered certificate of authenticity and more.

An extended piece-by-piece unboxing video for the Locked N’ Loaded box can be seen below:

Get yourself a Limited Numbered Edition - only 10,000 units are available worldwide. They include:

Simulated-Leather & Wood Cabinet with Embossed GN’R Logos

Handmade 3D Cross

96-page Hardcover Book with Unreleased Photos from Axl’s Personal Archive and a Bombardment of Memorabilia - Simulated-leather Wrapped Slipcase and Book Cover with Embossed GN’R Logos

4 CDs

73 Total Tracks - 49 Tracks Previously Unreleased

First Ever Album Remaster from Original Analog Tapes

12 Tracks from B-sides N’ EPs Newly Remastered from Original Analog Tapes

25 Unreleased Recordings from 1986 Sound City Session

2 Unreleased Recordings from Mike Clink Sessions:

“Shadow Of Your Love” - from December 1986 Mike Clink tryout session

“Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)” - from GN’R Lies sessions

1 Blu-ray Audio Disc

New 96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes from Original Analog Multi-tracks

Original Album Mixed by Elliot Scheiner

5 Bonus Tracks Mixed by Elliot Scheiner & Frank Filipetti

All songs feature brand new animations

4 Original Music Videos in 5.1

Unreleased 1989 “It’s So Easy” Video in 5.1

Seven 180-gram Audiophile 12-inch LPs

All Vinyl Cut from 192kHz 24-bit Remastered High-Resolution Audio

Original Album Expanded to 2-LPs for Maximum Audiophile Playback

Limited Edition Foil Art Slipcase

Side 4 Extra Bonus: Hologroove Hologram of GN’R Logo

Live Like A Suicide EP (1-LP) with Extra Track “Shadow Of Your Love”

B-Sides N’ EPs (1-LP)

1986 Sound City Session N’ More (3-LPs)

6 Replica 7-inch Singles + New 7-inch for “Shadow Of Your Love” on Yellow Vinyl

“It’s So Easy” b/w “Mr. Brownstone”

“Welcome To The Jungle” b/w “Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)”

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” b/w “Out Ta Get Me”

“Paradise City” b/w “Used To Love Her”

“Patience” b/w “Rocket Queen”

“Nightrain” b/w “Reckless Life”

“Shadow Of Your Love” b/w “Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)”

32GB Metal Cross USB Stick with High-Resolution Audio Formats from All 4

192kHz 24-bit AIFF Files

96kHz 24-bit AIFF Files

44.1kHz 16-bit AIFF Files

12 New Illustration Lithos - Visualizing Each Song on the Album

5 Metal Band Skull Face Rings

5 Metal Band Skull Face Lapel Pins

5 Metal Guitar Picks with Band Skull Faces & Signatures

5 Previously Unseen Band Member Lithos

5 GN’R Logo Buttons

Robert Williams Painting Litho 12”x24”

Replica ‘85/’86 Gig Banner 27”x40”

“Welcome To The Jungle” Video Invite Flyer - Originally Drawn by Slash

Turntable Mat

Microfiber Vinyl Cleaning Cloth

7-inch Large Hole Adapter

6 Replica Early Years Gig Flyers

6 Iron-on Stitched Logo Patches

2-inch Collectable Coin

Bandana with Silver Metallic Ink

2 Wall Posters 24”x36”

Temporary Band Member Tattoos

3 Replica Ticket Stubs

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

CD 1 - Appetite For Destruction: Remastered

“Welcome To The Jungle”

“It's So Easy”

“Nightrain”

“Out Ta Get Me”

“Mr. Brownstone”

“Paradise City”

“My Michelle”

“Think About You”

“Sweet Child O' Mine”

“You're Crazy”

“Anything Goes”

“Rocket Queen”

Produced by Mike Clink

Mixed by Steve Thompson and Michael Barbiero

CD 2 - B-Sides N’ EPs: Remastered

“Reckless Life”

“Nice Boys”

“Move To The City” (Live)

“Mama Kin”

“Shadow Of Your Love” (Live)

“You’re Crazy” (Acoustic Version)

“Patience”

“Used To Love Her”

“You’re Crazy”

“It’s So Easy” (Live)

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” (Live)

“Whole Lotta Rosie” (Live)

CD 3 - 1986 Sound City Session

All Previously Unreleased

“Welcome To The Jungle” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Nightrain” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Out Ta Get Me” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Paradise City” (1986 Sound City Session)

“My Michelle” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Think About You” (1986 Sound City Session)

“You’re Crazy” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Anything Goes” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Rocket Queen” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Shadow Of Your Love” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Heartbreak Hotel” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1986 Sound City Session)

CD 4 - 1986 Sound City Session N' More

All Previously Unreleased

“Shadow Of Your Love”

“Move To The City” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Ain’t Goin’ Down No More” (Instrumental Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

“The Plague” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Nice Boys” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Back Off Bitch” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Reckless Life” (1986 Sound City Session)

“Mama Kin” (1986 Sound City Session)

“New Work Tune” (1986 Sound City Session)

“November Rain” (Piano Version - 1986 Sound City Session))

“Move To The City” (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

“You’re Crazy” (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

“November Rain” (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

“Move To The City” (1988 Acoustic Version)

DISC 5 - Blu-Ray Audio

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo

5.1 Surround Sound mixed by *Elliot Scheiner and **Frank Filipetti

All Previously Unreleased

Appetite For Destruction*

“Welcome To The Jungle”

“It's So Easy”

“Nightrain”

“Out Ta Get Me”

“Mr. Brownstone”

“Paradise City”

“My Michelle”

“Think About You”

“Sweet Child O' Mine”

“You're Crazy”

“Anything Goes”

“Rocket Queen”

Produced by Mike Clink

Stereo mixed by Steve Thompson and Michael Barbiero

Bonus Tracks:

“Shadow Of Your Love”**

“Patience”*

“Used To Love Her”**

“You’re Crazy”**

“Move To The City” (1988 Acoustic Version)**

Music Videos*:

“Welcome To The Jungle”

“Sweet Child O’Mine”

“Paradise City”

“Patience”

“It’s So Easy” - Brand New Video From 1989

“Move To The City" (1988 Acoustic Version):

"Shadow Of Your Love" lyric video: