March 24, 2018, an hour ago

GUNS N’ ROSES’ Axl Rose Confronted JIM JEFFERIES While He Was Tripping On Mushrooms - “He Was Offended By Me Teasing Him”

Comedian Jim Jefferies chats about the time he got really high after a show and got confronted backstage by Axl Rose about a joke he made during a set. “I watched your show this evening,” Jefferies minis Axl. “It was really great, I really enjoyed it. But it’s been completely overblown how many times I’ve showed up late for gigs.”

“He was offended by me teasing him, and I just became like a child apologizing, “Jefferies laughs.

