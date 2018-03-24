GUNS N’ ROSES’ Axl Rose Confronted JIM JEFFERIES While He Was Tripping On Mushrooms - “He Was Offended By Me Teasing Him”

Comedian Jim Jefferies chats about the time he got really high after a show and got confronted backstage by Axl Rose about a joke he made during a set. “I watched your show this evening,” Jefferies minis Axl. “It was really great, I really enjoyed it. But it’s been completely overblown how many times I’ve showed up late for gigs.”

“He was offended by me teasing him, and I just became like a child apologizing, “Jefferies laughs.