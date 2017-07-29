GUNS N’ ROSES’ Axl Rose Covers AC/DC Classic With BILLY JOEL; Video

Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel’s Minneapolis, MN concert last night (July 28th) for a rendition of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” and Joel’s “Big Shot”. Check out fan-filmed video of tunes below:

On July 20th, Guns N' Roses performed at Harlem's Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers. Quality footage is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Better"

"Estranged"

"Live And Let Die"

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory / A New Rose"

"This I Love"

"Civil War"

"Yesterdays"

"Coma"

"Godfather Theme"

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"My Michelle"

"Whole Lot Of Rosie"

"Wish You Were Here / Layla"

"November Rain"

"Black Hole Sun"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door"

"Nightrain"

Encore:

"Sorry"

"Patience"

"The Seeker"

"Paradise City"