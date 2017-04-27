GUNS N’ ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN Lists Los Angeles Home For $3.85 Million; Photo Gallery

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan is listing his longtime home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.85 million.

McKagan bought the Spanish-style hacienda in 2005 for $2.975 million, according to public records. He and his wife, model and swimsuit designer Susan Holmes McKagan, raised their two daughters there, Ms. Holmes McKagan said.

The roughly half-acre property contains a number of structures, according to Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland, who has the listing with Donovan Healey at John Aaroe Group. The five-bedroom, roughly 4,200-square-foot main house was built in the 1930s. The McKagans turned a former stable building into a gym. There’s also a one-bedroom guesthouse where Duff has written and recorded songs, and which Ms. Holmes McKagan also used for work.

“It’s a big creative space,” Ms. Holmes McKagan said, noting that the guesthouse is far enough away from the main house to allow “cranking tunes” without being overheard.

