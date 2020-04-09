GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN On COVID-19 Crisis - "My Most Important Thing Right Now Is Keeping The People That Work For Me Employed"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently made a guest appearance on Riki Rachtman Radio's The Triple R podcast, which can be heard in its entirety via the audio player below.

Duff spoke about how he and his family are coping with being quarantined during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"We're looking at it very serious. I have two kids and a wife. We live in Seattle, so that was the first hotspot [in The United States]. We were down here [in Los Angeles] as a family. I was rehearsing with Guns, ready to go out and do a South American tour, into Europe, into America. So, as the virus hit, we stayed in place in L.A. Mae [Duff's daughter] had come home from college, from New York, on March 11th, and that's kind of the day and days that things started really getting serious."

Duff elaborated upon the potentially catastrophic consequences if aggressive action isn't taken immediately.

"It's an exponential thing, and people who maybe invest money and know compounding of interest — if you get eight percent on your money compared to seven percent on your money, how much more money you can have over 20 years? This is compounding. This is an exponential thing that happens when people don't stay home. I'm not blaming it on all the people that aren't staying home, but it's really fucking important to stay at home. Don't go out. Because it's not just you — we're not just talking about you. We're talking about two other people you're gonna infect, and then the four other people they're gonna infect into eight, and that happens, that it can grow into 32 people you can infect."

McKagan also shared his opinion about the tremendous difficulty facing the U.S. economy.

"I don't know what the outcome of this is gonna be in jobs. My most important thing right now is keeping the people that work for me employed. We have eighty-plus people on our crew that we're terrified about right now. We have to figure out what we're gonna do and keep them from losing their house or something like that. The only thing I can do is keep the people that work for me employed. I'm able to do that. I think it's a responsibility. I think it's patriotic — whether they're working or not."

"We have truck drivers. And we have hotels that we've booked, we have all the people that work in those hotels, the people who are working in parking lots and concessions, and everybody works for us, which is a big traveling group. We have riggers and carpenters and lighting people. And then, of course, the backline, people at the monitor, the sound people. And it adds up. Every time we go into a city, people come from outside the city and get their hotels to come stay and see us play and buy food at restaurants and all that kind of stuff. So we bring small economies to these cities we go to, and everybody's gonna feel it, of course."

"So, yeah, we feel a responsibility to get back out there. Of course, we can't until it's safe. So we sit here. We talk about it. We try to keep abreast of everything that's going on daily."