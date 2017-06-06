GUNS N’ ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN Sells Sherman Oaks Home For $3.8 Million

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and his wife, Susan, needed just over a month to sell their home in Sherman Oaks, reports Los Angeles Times.

The Spanish hacienda-style house hit the market in late April for $3.85 million and closed last week for $65,000 shy of the asking price - $3.785 million.

Set behind gates and amid mature trees, the 1930s home features mosaic tile, wood-burning fireplaces and exposed beams. The 5,500 square feet of interior space includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and a wine cellar. French doors lead from the common areas to a brick patio.

Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, recently announcing a series of fifteen additional North American stadium and arena stops on their ongoing worldwide Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the US and Canada including stops at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum and Staples Center over Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to the arena shows, a larger-than-life performance for the people of Little Rock, AK has been added on August 5th at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the new stadium and arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3rd. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Special guests for the colossal stadium shows have also been revealed including ZZ Top on the El Paso, TX and San Antonio, TX dates; Deftones on the St. Louis, MO and Minneapolis, MN dates; Sturgill Simpson on the Denver, CO, Little Rock, AK, and Miami, FL dates; Royal Blood on the Vancouver, BC and George, WA dates; LĪVE on the Winston-Salem, NC and Hershey, PA dates; and Our Lady Peace on the Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, and Edmonton, AB dates.

Newly confirmed North American dates:

August

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AK

October

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Find Guns N’ Roses’ complete live itinerary at this location.

