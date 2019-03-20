GUNS N’ ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN To Release Tenderness Album In May; "Chip Away" Single Streaming

Guns N’ Roses bassist and New York Times bestselling author, Duff McKagan, has released “Chip Away”, a new track from his much-anticipated solo album, Tenderness (UME). Listen to the song below.

“’Chip Away’ is somewhat of a rail against cable news and divisive agendas... all for the almighty dollar,” says McKagan. “The song also highlights the fact that history repeats itself over and over, and that we will all get past this, together."

“Chip Away” follows the recent release of lead track “Tenderness” (lyric video below) and both songs are available as instant downloads by clicking here to pre-order Tenderness ahead of its May 31st release.

Also available for pre-order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside”

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

McKagan and Jennings began recording Tenderness a year ago this month, working out of Station House studios, located in Echo Park, CA, where they wrote and recorded in-between McKagan’s tour with seminal rock band Guns N’ Roses and the release of Jennings’ eponymous album, Shooter. Tenderness features Jennings and his band along with appearances by The Waters and The Suicide Horn Section (which features Duff’s brother Matt McKagan on trombone), amongst others.

Twelve months later, they’re gearing up to take these songs on the road for a North American tour that kicks off May 30th at TLA in Philadelphia. Prior to the tour’s launch, Los Angeles-based fans can catch McKagan and Jennings discussing the album and giving a special performance at the Grammy Museum in downtown LA.

Tour dates are as follows:

May

30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

31 - Washington DC - City Winery

June

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

8 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery

10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

16, - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

(Photo - Jesse DeFlorio)