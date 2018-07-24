GUNS N' ROSES Break Attendance Record In Gothenburg, Sweden Previously Held By METALLICA

IQ Magazine is reporting that in the latest stop on their Not In This Lifetime Tour, Guns N’ Roses have broken the attendance record for a hard rock/metal act at Sweden’s Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. 64,289 people turned up to see the band perform, surpassing the record previously set by Metallica (63,036 attendees).

Guns N' Roses perform tonight, July 24th, at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo: Katarina Benzova)