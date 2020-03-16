GUNS N' ROSES - Caribbean, Mexico, Central And South American Shows Rescheduled

March 16, 2020, an hour ago

Due to the ongoing global health concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic, Guns N' Roses has rescheduled their concerts in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. The new dates are listed below. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets.

November
8 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
11 - Merida, Mexico
15 - San Jose, Costa Rica
18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala
21 - Quito, Ecuador
24 - Lima, Peru
27 - Santiago, Chile
29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

December
4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
6 - Estereo Picnic, Bogota, Colombia

Currently, Guns N' Roses' next show is May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

 


 

 



