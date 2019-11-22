GUNS N' ROSES Conclude Not In This Lifetime Tour; $584 Million Grossed, 5.4 Million Tickets Sold

Billboard is reporting that after more than three years and 158 concerts, Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour has come to a close.

The final numbers are in: $584.2 million grossed from 5,371,891 tickets sold across six continents' worth of shows. The tour, which began in 2016, concludes as the # 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore. GN'R is represented by UTA's Ken Fermaglich and ITB's Rod MacSween. The tour was promoted by Live Nation.

Guns N' Roses top the bill for three South American Lollapalooza festivals in 2020. The band are confirmed for Lollapalooza Chile (March 27-29 at O'Higgins Park in Santiago), Lollapalooza Argentina (March 27-29 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires) and Lollapalooza Brazil (April 3-5 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo).