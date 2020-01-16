GUNS N' ROSES Confirm SNOOP DOGG As Support For Upcoming Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Show

Guns N' Roses have confirmed Snoop Dogg as support for the band's upcoming show at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL on January 31st. Check out the Instagram post below.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus is featured in a new story by Steve Baltin at Forbes.com. He discusses his new signature guitar due to be unveiled at NAMM 2020, as well as working with Slash in G'N'R. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Baltin: What are you excited about for GNR in 2020?

Fortus: "I'm excited to go back to South America in March, then we'll be in Europe in the summer. And doing the festivals in Europe is always a lot of fun because you get to see lots of great bands and friends that you don't normally see."

Baltin: Any update on new GNR music? I imagine as well for you guys it would reinvigorate the live show as well.

Fortus: "We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year."

Baltin: Is there one song you guys haven't played live or that you haven't done in some time you'd love to bring into the live show?

Fortus: "Over my tenure in the band, which is now stretching to like 18 years, there have been a bunch of songs we've rehearsed that we haven't done live. One I wish that we would, I really love the song, is 'Perfect Crime'. I've played that with this band for years and we've just never played it live for whatever reason. This last tour we did 'Locomotive' a few times and that was really cool. I love that song. And it was fun to finally do that."

