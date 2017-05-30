GUNS N’ ROSES - Cooking Brands Secure License For Clothing Range To Launch In June

Licensing.biz is reporting that Cooking Brands has revealed their latest capsule range for the Guns N’ Roses property with Dutch retailer The Sting.

The Sting will unleash a Guns N’ Roses capsule range launching at the beginning of June. The collection will feature five items for men within their Rockerbox collection and three items for women within their Seven Sisters collection. The range includes t-shirts, singlets and sweaters.

“The Guns N’ Roses artworks and images are a great fit with our labels Rockerbox and Seven Sisters," commented Evelien Delfsma, artwork studio manager at The Sting. "We are thrilled to launch this range in all our stores, timed precisely with the band visiting The Netherlands.”

Read more at Licensing.biz.

Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, recently announcing a series of fifteen additional North American stadium and arena stops on their ongoing worldwide Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the US and Canada including stops at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum and Staples Center over Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to the arena shows, a larger-than-life performance for the people of Little Rock, AK has been added on August 5th at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the new stadium and arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3rd. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Special guests for the colossal stadium shows have also been revealed including ZZ Top on the El Paso, TX and San Antonio, TX dates; Deftones on the St. Louis, MO and Minneapolis, MN dates; Sturgill Simpson on the Denver, CO, Little Rock, AK, and Miami, FL dates; Royal Blood on the Vancouver, BC and George, WA dates; LĪVE on the Winston-Salem, NC and Hershey, PA dates; and Our Lady Peace on the Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, and Edmonton, AB dates.

Newly confirmed North American dates:

August

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AK

October

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Find Guns N’ Roses’ complete live itinerary at this location.

