GUNS N' ROSES' Costa Rica Concert Canceled Due To Coronavirus Threat
March 10, 2020, 5 minutes ago
According to The Costa Rica Star, Guns N' Roses' March 18 concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica is among the "massive events and activities" that have been canceled as Costa Rica confirms nine cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).
The Ministry of Health in coordination with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) informed that as of Tuesday, March 10, all massive events and activities, both free and paid, are canceled; also, the President gave orders for public institution employees to work from home when possible. The objective is to mitigate the transmission of the virus.
The cancelation of events applies by decree for all activity of high concentration of people, whether it is of free access or organized a commercial activity, these includes concerts (such as Guns N’ Roses), parades, carnivals, public shows, etc. Special measures are to be applied for theaters, movie theaters and sporting events. For the time being religious activities and education will carry on without suspension.
The Ministry of Work has aided other public institution to have employees work from home whenever possible. This is also suggested to the private sector.
Guns N’ Roses recenlty announced that The Smashing Pumpkins will join a select number of dates on their 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will feature The Smashing Pumpkins at stops in major cities across North America - Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.
Guns N’ Roses will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival
21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza
29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza
April
3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza
5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic
8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso
11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
May
20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges
23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion
6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium
12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks
14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse
17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport
21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green
27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium