GUNS N' ROSES' Costa Rica Concert Canceled Due To Coronavirus Threat

According to The Costa Rica Star, Guns N' Roses' March 18 concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica is among the "massive events and activities" that have been canceled as Costa Rica confirms nine cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ministry of Health in coordination with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) informed that as of Tuesday, March 10, all massive events and activities, both free and paid, are canceled; also, the President gave orders for public institution employees to work from home when possible. The objective is to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

The cancelation of events applies by decree for all activity of high concentration of people, whether it is of free access or organized a commercial activity, these includes concerts (such as Guns N’ Roses), parades, carnivals, public shows, etc. Special measures are to be applied for theaters, movie theaters and sporting events. For the time being religious activities and education will carry on without suspension.

The Ministry of Work has aided other public institution to have employees work from home whenever possible. This is also suggested to the private sector.

Guns N’ Roses recenlty announced that The Smashing Pumpkins will join a select number of dates on their 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will feature The Smashing Pumpkins at stops in major cities across North America - Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.

Guns N’ Roses will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival

21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos

27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza

29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza

April

3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza

5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic

8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso

11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

May

20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges

23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion

6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks

14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse

17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport

21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop

25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green

27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium