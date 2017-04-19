GUNS N’ ROSES - Crowd Surfing, Moshing And More “Will Not Be Permitted” At Ireland’s Slane Castle Concert In May

Concert promoters MCD have issued a warning to Guns N' Roses fans ahead of next month concert at Ireland’s Slane Castle, reports Irish Independent.

The band start their Not in This Lifetime Tour for 2017 on Saturday, May 27th at Meath's Slane Castle. But with just one month to go before the big gig, concert promoters MCD have released a list of banned items that fans are not permitted to bring to the venue.

Light sabers, sky lanterns and selfie sticks are among the prohibited items, as well as tridents, iPads, food, animals and backpacks.

In an official statement, MCD said: "All the above items will be confiscated and will not be returned, Anyone resisting confiscation of restricted items may be evicted. Only pocket sized camera are permitted for personal use only. Cameras with detachable telephoto lenses will not be allowed through arena entrances."

For further restrictions, read the full story at independent.ie.

Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

May

27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, GB

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX