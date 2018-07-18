GUNS N' ROSES Debut New Lyric Video For Previously Unreleased Track "Move To The City" (1988 Acoustic Version)

On June 29th, Guns N' Roses reissued their 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction via Universal Music Group. Orders can be placed now at this location. Available for streaming below is a new lyric video for the previously unreleased “Move To The City" (1988 Acoustic Version) from the GN’R Lies sessions:

The reissue of Appetite For Destruction returned to the Billboard Top 200 chart after more than 29 years at the #10 position. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).